Report: Unemployment may pay better than jobs

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS — Workers who were earning less than $30 an hour prior to the business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus will be financially better off not returning to work when businesses reopen.

The Regional Economic Development Institute at Colorado State University concluded that state and federal unemployment benefits provide a greater financial return for most workers than standard payroll, according to a report in the Denver Post.

The economic benefit of unemployment pay may be particularly true if the employee does not earn other benefits, the report said.

 


 