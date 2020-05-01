Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Polis slashes budget as pandemic continues

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has slashed state spending in a late-night order that was itemized in a letter to state legislators.

The order cuts $229 million in spending, mostly from Medicaid, and instead of across-the-board reductions cuts specific line items from the budget.

The Colorado Sun reported that the order came down after 9:30 p.m. and said that the state does not have the money to continue on with the business of government because of the coronavirus pandemic.

