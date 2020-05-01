Polis slashes budget as pandemic continues

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has slashed state spending in a late-night order that was itemized in a letter to state legislators.
The order cuts $229 million in spending, mostly from Medicaid, and instead of across-the-board reductions cuts specific line items from the budget.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.
The Colorado Sun reported that the order came down after 9:30 p.m. and said that the state does not have the money to continue on with the business of government because of the coronavirus pandemic.
DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has slashed state spending in a late-night order that was itemized in a letter to state legislators.
The order cuts $229 million in spending, mostly from Medicaid, and instead of across-the-board reductions cuts specific line items from the budget.
The Colorado Sun reported that the order came down after 9:30 p.m. and said that the state does not have the money to continue on with the business of government because of the coronavirus pandemic.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!