Polis slashes budget as pandemic continues

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has slashed state spending in a late-night order that was itemized in a letter to state legislators.

The order cuts $229 million in spending, mostly from Medicaid, and instead of across-the-board reductions cuts specific line items from the budget.

Sponsored Content 3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business

How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two. Read More

The Colorado Sun reported that the order came down after 9:30 p.m. and said that the state does not have the money to continue on with the business of government because of the coronavirus pandemic.