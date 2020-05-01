Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Episode 4: Terry Fankhauser on Colorado’s beef industry in the age of COVID and Bob Pinkerton on keeping the company band playing while apart

By Dan Mika — 

In this week’s episode, Dan Mika talks with the Colorado Cattlemen Association’s Terry Fankhauser on how COVID is shaking up the beef market, while Lucas High chats with Bob Pinkerton on how a Broomfield startup is keeping their company band together via Zoom.

 

Sponsors for this podcast include: First American Exchange CompanyDaVinci Sign Systems and FMS Bank.


 