Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Bird, Lime scooters return to Denver

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — Two scooter companies have returned to the streets after a pull-out caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BusinessDen reported that Bird and Lime scooters have returned to Denver, and rides will be free for medical workers and first responders. The scooters disappeared from the streets in late March and are now being returned to 10 markets around the country.

 


 