King Soopers to open COVID-19 test site at CU

BOULDER — King Soopers, in partnership with the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center, is opening a new drive-through COVID-19 testing site on the University of Colorado campus at 3665 Discovery Drive in Boulder.
The site, according to a King Soopers news release, will be open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It will have the capacity to accommodate about 250 cars per day.
Tests are free but those interested must visit krogerhealth.com/covidtesting or call 1-888-852-2567 to register in advance.
Results are expected in about 48 hours of the test.
There is an existing King Soopers drive-through testing site in Denver that will provide tests until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
