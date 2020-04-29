King Soopers to open COVID-19 test site at CU

BOULDER — King Soopers, in partnership with the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center, is opening a new drive-through COVID-19 testing site on the University of Colorado campus at 3665 Discovery Drive in Boulder.

The site, according to a King Soopers news release, will be open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sponsored Content 3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business

How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two. Read More

It will have the capacity to accommodate about 250 cars per day.

Tests are free but those interested must visit krogerhealth.com/covidtesting or call 1-888-852-2567 to register in advance.

Results are expected in about 48 hours of the test.

There is an existing King Soopers drive-through testing site in Denver that will provide tests until 4 p.m. Wednesday.