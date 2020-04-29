Fort Collins may require face masks

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins may require people to wear masks when inside businesses when they reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Coloradoan reported that the city council discussed the requirement, which would require an ordinance, when it met in a study session Tuesday night. If the city implements the requirement, it would join several other Colorado cities, including Boulder, that have already put in place the safety requirement. Longmont’s city council is also considering the move.