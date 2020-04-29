Boulder area economic health agencies to conduct COVID listening sessions

BOULDER — The Boulder area economic health agencies will conduct industry-specific information gathering webinars starting Thursday to help inform decisions about the reopening of businesses in coming weeks.

The webinars are to be conducted in collaboration with Boulder County Public Health. Participants will hear information about requirements in the county’s version of Safer at Home — the statewide novel coronavirus response program — and also be able to offer feedback on current impacts and future reopening of commercial activity.

The health department is hoping to gather information needed to prepare a transition plan to get businesses back to operations. The transition plan may be implemented as soon as May 9.

The economic health agencies such as chambers of commerce and economic development groups will host six industry sessions on Thursday to gather feedback. The six industries are those likely to be affected by a county Safer at Home order.

Then, on Tuesday, May 5, the organizations will host eight industry sessions to provide information to businesses about requirements under an order and resources available.

Here are the details on the industries being covered Thursday and registration links for any Boulder County business to participate in one of the sessions. Registration is required to get the log-in information on the webinar. Details on the types of companies included under each industry are available on the registration sites.

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. — General and Office – https://bit.ly/bccoffice

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. — Manufacturing – https://bit.ly/bccmanufacturing

12 noon – 1 p.m. — Limited Health care – https://bit.ly/bcchealthcare

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. — Field Services and Real Estate (including construction and landscaping) – https://bit.ly/bccfieldrealestate

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. — Retail – https://bit.ly/bccretail

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. — Personal Services – https://bit.ly/bccprofservices

Here are the details for the webinars on May 5, which are educational in nature and meant to provide best practices for reopening of businesses. Like the Thursday sessions, registration is required to get the log-in information on the webinar. Details on the types of companies included under each industry are available on the registration sites.

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. — General and Office (including customer and non-customer businesses) – https://bit.ly/bceducoffice

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. — Manufacturing – https://bit.ly/bceducmanuf

11 a.m. – 12 noon — Grocery – https://bit.ly/bceducgroc

12 noon – 1 p.m. — Limited Health care – https://bit.ly/bceduchealthcare

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. — Field Services and Real Estate – https://bit.ly/bceducrealestate

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. — Food Service / Restaurant – https://bit.ly/bceducfood

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. — Retail – https://bit.ly/bceducretail

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. — Personal Services – https://bit.ly/bceducperserv

Questions about the sessions can be directed to Boulder County Public Health and the Boulder Chamber. At public health, contact Zac Swank, zswank@bouldercounty.org. At the chamber, John Tayer, john.tayer@boulderchamber.com.

Editor’s note: This story was changed to correct the sponsorship of these webinars. Sponsors include more than the Boulder Chamber but include all of the economic health agencies in Boulder County.