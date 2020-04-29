Amid resort closures, refund demands, Vail aims to raise $500M

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) informed regulators Wednesday of plans for a private debt offering that seeks to raise $500 million for the struggling resort operator.
Proceeds from the senior notes, due in 2025, will be used to support “general corporate purposes,” according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.
Vail is attempting to bolster its cash position during a trying time for the firm. Vail has seen all its North American resorts close early due to COVID-19, nearly all hourly employees furloughed, and lawsuits from Epic Pass holders demanding refunds.
Wall Street reacted positively to the news Wednesday. Vail’s stock price was up about 3.5% in early trading.
BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) informed regulators Wednesday of plans for a private debt offering that seeks to raise $500 million for the struggling resort operator.
Proceeds from the senior notes, due in 2025, will be used to support “general corporate purposes,” according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Vail is attempting to bolster its cash position during a trying time for the firm. Vail has seen all its North American resorts close early due to COVID-19, nearly all hourly employees furloughed, and lawsuits from Epic Pass holders demanding refunds.
Wall Street reacted positively to the news Wednesday. Vail’s stock price was up about 3.5% in early trading.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!