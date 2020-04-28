ThreatX hires CEO, founder shifts to CSO role

LOUISVILLE — ThreatX Inc., a SaaS-based cybersecurity web application firm, has hired Gene Fay to serve as CEO.
Company founder Bret Settle will take over ThreatX’s chief strategy officer role.
“I am excited to lead ThreatX forward to tackle some of today’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges that our customers and prospects face as business infrastructures aggressively migrate into the cloud,” Fay said in a prepared statement.
Before joining ThreatX, Fay was the chief operating officer at New York-based cybersecurity firm White Ops Inc.
