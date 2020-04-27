Private equity firm acquires Boulder’s TrueCoach

BOULDER — Just months after it acquired fellow Boulder-based fitness app Zingfit, private equity firm Advent International Corp. has acquired the personal coaching app TrueCoach.
In a statement, Boulder-based TrueCoach said it is joining the roster of companies owned by Transaction Services Group, a holding company for fitness and gym customer management apps.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.
TSG is majority-owned by Advent International, a private equity firm with more than $54 billion in assets under management as of last June.
TrueCoach co-founder and CEO Casey Jenks will remain at the helm of the company, while fellow co-founder and chief marketing officer Robbie Jack will take a role managing marketing for all of TSG’s portfolio.
TrueCoach develops apps to connect personal trainers with their clients outside of gym time for advice on nutrition and progress tracking. It currently lists 25 employees on its website and claims more than 15,000 paid subscribers.
Jenks told BizWest that the only change in staffing will be Robbie Jack leaving. He declined to disclose the financial specifics of the deal.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — Just months after it acquired fellow Boulder-based fitness app Zingfit, private equity firm Advent International Corp. has acquired the personal coaching app TrueCoach.
In a statement, Boulder-based TrueCoach said it is joining the roster of companies owned by Transaction Services Group, a holding company for fitness and gym customer management apps.
TSG is majority-owned by Advent International, a private equity firm with more than $54 billion in assets under management as of last June.
TrueCoach co-founder and CEO Casey Jenks will remain at the helm of the company, while fellow co-founder and chief marketing officer Robbie Jack will take a role managing marketing for all of TSG’s portfolio.
TrueCoach develops apps to connect personal trainers with their clients outside of gym time for advice on nutrition and progress tracking. It currently lists 25 employees on its website and claims more than 15,000 paid subscribers.
Jenks told BizWest that the only change in staffing will be Robbie Jack leaving. He declined to disclose the financial specifics of the deal.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!