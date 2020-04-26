Loveland looks to disaster model, data to plan COVID budget cuts

About this series: BizWest is investigating the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic

and resulting economic stress on municipal, county and state governments,

including furloughs, layoffs and budgetary deficits. Articles will be published daily

on various jurisdictions.

LOVELAND — While the city of Loveland waits until May 5 to see how badly the novel coronavirus impacted sales tax collections, and until economists at Colorado State University come forward with disaster models specific to Loveland, city finance administrators already know that things are bad.

“It’s not hard to figure out,” Alan Krcmarik, city chief financial officer, told BizWest. “Some departments have lost two months of revenue … the slowdown for restaurants, bars and hotels has decimated” those businesses. “We’re calling around to find out if there’s a pulse,” he said.

“We’re hoping grocery stores were stronger than normal [in March],” he said.

May 5 is when the city finance office will have details on March sales tax collections. The CSU assistance will come as a request to economists Martin Shields and Harvey Cutler bears fruit. The city sent 20 years of sales tax data to them from which they will build a disaster financial model that will help the city predict what’s ahead.

The city already knows that March and April have been bad and will impact the city’s financial picture for the remainder of the year and perhaps additional years. “The question is what the return to normal will be,” Krcmarik said. City officials are asking people whether they’ll feel comfortable returning to restaurants when the stay-at-home orders are lifted. Many are saying they’ll wait, he said.

Based on what the city already knows, it has furloughed and laid off 270 mostly temporary and seasonal employees. “We want to keep as many people on as we can because we’re going to need them,” he said.

The city has frozen travel. Every department will review budgets to find any savings possible. All training has been cut. The city is reviewing capital spending “to see what we can bump to next year or the year after. The impact will be significant and be a multi-year process,” he said.

The city formed an economic recovery group that meets weekly. “We’re treating this like a natural disaster,” said city spokesman Tom Hacker. “We’re responding with the same structure we used with the 2013 flood.”

Because of social distancing requirements, many city facilities were closed down, which has had an impact on spending. City employees assigned to those facilities are still working, Hacker said, but from home. Work has moved online and in some cases, such as with the Chilson Recreation Center, staff members are providing physical workouts online for customers.

The bright spot for Loveland so far has been in housing, Hacker said, with just under 200 single family home building permits issued in the first quarter of the year. That compares with 236 in all of 2019.

Extending infrastructure to new locations could be an issue as the year wears on if the city has to place a hold on capital spending, he said.

Krcmarik said the city has reserves. Noting that in recent years the city has spent down its reserves, this year the council agreed that it needed to prepare for a “regular recession” in 2021 or 2022, so it set a target of 15% of its general fund for a reserve. It has more than $20 million in reserves, including $14 million or $15 million in contingency reserves, $3 million in TABOR reserves and the remainder undesignated, he said.

“I frankly think we’ll use most of that if we don’t come up with cuts,” Krcmarik said. And that would leave the city and its CFO uncomfortable because it would leave nothing should another natural disaster hit the city.

“I’m uncomfortable with less than $10 million in reserves,” he said.

“This is the worst situation I could have imagined; I couldn’t have dreamed up something worse,” he said.

