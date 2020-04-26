Loveland DDA to provide rent grants

LOVELAND — Business tenants in downtown Loveland can apply for a limited amount of rent assistance from the Downtown Development Authority.
The DDA approved spending up to $150,000 in $5,000 increments to help tenants having difficulty paying their rent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Reporter-Herald.
