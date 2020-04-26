Imam Muhammad Kolila of Masjid Al-Shuhada, discussed how his mosque, and other places of worship, struggled to foster comfort and connectivity for congregants during the stay-at-home order.
Courtesy of Imam Muhammad Kolila
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.