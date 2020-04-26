Chuck E. Cheese abruptly moves out of midtown Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Long-time children’s party spot Chuck E. Cheese, which had been closed as a result of the novel coronavirus, has moved out of its midtown location in Fort Collins without notice to landlord or community.
The Coloradoan reported that eventually the restaurant and play place location was going to be redeveloped, but the timing of the move-out was a surprise to the landlord, who had given the restaurant an extension on its lease.
