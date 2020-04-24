Lafayette job bank aims to keep part-timers at work

LAFAYETTE — While Lafayette is still developing sales tax revenue projections to help guide COVID-19-related cost-cutting measures, the city has put into place a job bank system that allows part-time workers to keep working in roles deemed critical for government operations.

“The goal is to keep them working and put them into areas where we need help,” city administrator Fritz Sprague said this week during a briefing with Lafayette leaders.

More than 30 employees have taken advantage of the reassignment opportunities, he said.

Lafayette, which boasts a nearly $42 million general fund budget and has implemented a hiring freeze, expects its first post-coronavirus outbreak sale tax revenue data set to be available soon, which will give city finance officials much needed insight on additional measures that may be necessary to support employees, maintain services and not break the bank.

“I’m very reluctant to make recommendations to the city council in the absence of real time data,” Sprague said

Still, he was optimistic about Lafayette’s financial position.

“Solid fiscal management over the years has built our cash reserves that can be used in times of crisis,” Sprague said.

Lafayette “maintains an unreserved fund balance at a minimum of 25% of expenditures as required by city financial policies,” according to 2020 budget documents. “This is an important provision for bond investors, bankers, and rating agencies when evaluating the city’s financial condition.”

The city’s “fairly diverse economic base” combined with the fact that the city’s top 10 sales tax generating retailers are all considered essential businesses “provides a degree of protection from recession,” Sprague said.