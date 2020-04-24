Gogo to furlough 600 workers

BROOMFIELD — Gogo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOGO), a Chicago-based in-flight broadband connectivity firm with a major business unit headquartered in Broomfield, announced this week that it would furlough more than 600 workers, about 60% percent of its workforce, beginning May 4.

Of those 600, about 90 workers at the Gogo Business Aviation division in Broomfield, home to a total of about 300 total employees, will be furloughed.

“The time and duration of those furloughs will vary based on workload in individual departments,” according to a Gogo news release.

Those who aren’t put on unpaid leave, with certain exceptions, will receive pay reductions of as much as 30 percent. About 140 employees in Broomfield will face salary reductions.

As of Friday morning, the company had not filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Gogo’s revenue model is dependent on air travel. With the COVID-19 outbreak grounding most flights, the company is predicting as much as a 60% to 70% loss in sales in April.

Other cost-cutting measures that Gogo could employ include “renegotiating terms with suppliers, delaying aircraft equipment installations, deferring purchases of capital equipment, reducing marketing and travel expenses and eliminating non-essential [expenditures],” the release said.

“The health and safety of our employees and customers is our first and most important priority, but the long-term health of our business is also a critical focus area,” Gogo CEO Oakleigh Thorne said in a prepared statement. “In March, we announced 16 levers that we can employ to dramatically lower our costs in order to ensure our long-term viability, and we believe we are implementing the appropriate measures to accomplish that goal.”