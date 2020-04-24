Fort Collins company buys Durango hotel

DURANGO — A Fort Collins hotel partnership has bought a Durango hotel.
The Durango Herald reported that Prime Hospitality, Fort Collins, bought the Residence Inn by Marriott for $8.2 million. Prime already owns an adjacent hotel, The Fairfield Inn & Suites, along U.S. Highway 160.
