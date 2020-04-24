Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Fort Collins company buys Durango hotel

By BizWest Staff — 

DURANGO — A Fort Collins hotel partnership has bought a Durango hotel.

The Durango Herald reported that Prime Hospitality, Fort Collins, bought the Residence Inn by Marriott for $8.2 million. Prime already owns an adjacent hotel, The Fairfield Inn & Suites, along U.S. Highway 160.


 