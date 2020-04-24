Episode 4: Will Flickenstein on oil’s historic tumble & Laura Frank on covering a day in the life during COVID

In this week’s episode, Dan Mika talks with Colorado School of Mines professor Will Flickenstein on this week’s historic collapse in oil prices, while Lucas High chats with Laura Frank on state news organizations teaming up to tell the story of dozens of Coloradans getting through a day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sponsored Content 3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business

How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two. Read More

Sponsors for this podcast include: First American Exchange Company, DaVinci Sign Systems and FMS Bank.