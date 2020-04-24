Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Episode 4: Will Flickenstein on oil’s historic tumble & Laura Frank on covering a day in the life during COVID

By Dan Mika — 

In this week’s episode, Dan Mika talks with Colorado School of Mines professor Will Flickenstein on this week’s historic collapse in oil prices, while Lucas High chats with Laura Frank on state news organizations teaming up to tell the story of dozens of Coloradans getting through a day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sponsors for this podcast include: First American Exchange CompanyDaVinci Sign Systems and FMS Bank.


 