South Dakota telecom tower company to build regional HQ in Frederick

FREDERICK — A South Dakota-based builder of telecommunications and utilities towers plans to build a new regional headquarters in Frederick.

Vikor Inc. purchased the 3.62-acre property at 9038 Bruin Blvd. for $795,000, according to a statement from Denver-based real estate firm SVN. The sale was not reflected in Weld County property records as of Thursday afternoon.

Corey Murray with SVN represented the buyer, and Ken Kanemoto with Re/Max represented the seller, Four Amigos LLC.

Vikor, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, focuses on building towers for cellular sites and energy utilities such as power lines and wind turbines. It has satellite offices in Denver and in North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Montana.

Mike Fowler, Vikor’s director of marketing, said the size of the building and timeline for construction is still to be determined as the project is still in the design phase. He also said it’s unclear if the existing warehouse on the property will be demolished or included in the construction plan.

However, the company plans to move its 15 staffers in Denver to the Frederick office once it is completed. He said the company is continuing to grow its presence in Colorado as the 5G wireless data protocol rolls out across the state.

“It will allow us to keep expanding, allow for more capabilities to continue our training and employee development, along with easy access in and out for our employees,” he said.

The property is just northeast of the I-25/Bella Rosa Parkway interchange.