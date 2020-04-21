NoCo foundation, United Way issue second round of grants

FORT COLLINS — The Northern Colorado COVID-19 Response Fund — a partnership between the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and United Way of Larimer County — has distributed its second round of grants, this time sending $334,497 to support 22 projects.

To date, the fund has awarded more than $530,000 through 37 grants. Every grant distributed went to a nonprofit seeking funding for needs that have emerged as a direct response to COVID-19.

Round two funding recipient organizations were:

A Little Help, Alternatives to Violence, America’s Kids Belong, CitiPointe Northern Colorado Church,

Community DREAMer Fund, Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success, Estes Park Health Foundation, Family Housing Network of Fort Collins, Inc.; FoCo Rescue Mission, FRCC Foundation, Homeward Alliance, La Cocina, Light of the Rockies, NOCO Dream Center dba Resurrection Fellowship, Project Self-Sufficiency, SAFY, Salvation Army of Loveland, Serve 6.8, Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center, Sunrise Community Health, The Matthews House, Turning Point, and YMCA of the Rockies.

The COVID-19 Response Fund primarily focuses on funding human services nonprofits that address basic needs, especially related to food insecurity, particularly for older adults and youth. Secondary areas of attention include providing quality childcare for parents working on recovery efforts, mental health support for those living in crisis, re-establishing safe and stable housing and providing eviction prevention, and re-engaging the workforce as they return to stability.

Grants are reviewed by a committee of volunteers and staff.

Nonprofit organizations can visit nocofoundation.org/covid-19 for grantmaking guidelines and application instructions. To date, the fund has received grant requests totaling $1.2 million. Contributions to the fund can be made at https://www.nocofoundation.org/covid-19.