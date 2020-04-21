Government & COVID-19: Virus expected to take big bite from Boulder’s 2020 revenue

About this series: BizWest is investigating the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic stress on municipal, county and state governments, including furloughs, layoffs and budgetary deficits. Articles will be published daily on various jurisdictions.

BOULDER — Last week Boulder furloughed 737 city workers in a move aimed at balancing the city’s books amid the COVID-19 economic disruption, but the city must explore additional cost-cutting measures to make up for tanking sales tax revenues.

“We don’t have historic comparisons for understanding the economic implications,” Boulder’s executive budget officer Kady Doelling said during a recent Boulder City Council briefing.

“The composition of Boulder’s business community makes the city particularly vulnerable,” she said. Boulder’s retail mix disproportionately favors small shops, restaurants and bars rather than big box superstores, many of which have remained open during the coronavirus crisis.

Not only has the crisis closed shops, it’s removed much of Boulder’s purchasing power from the city.

“The loss of the 30,000 students and 50,000 to 60,000 commuters will compound the effects of COVID-19-related shutdowns and further deflate sales tax revenue,” Doelling said.

The impacts of the shutdown and the recession that’s likely to follow are expected to be more harsh on sales and use taxes, development fees, accommodation taxes. Lesser impacts will be felt on the city’s property tax coffers, but that could change if the housing market nosedives in the second half of 2020.

In its revenue projections, city finance staff examined several different scenarios. In the most optimistic case — revenue collections resume 2019 trends by May or June — revenues for 2020 will be down about 8%. If collections don’t pick back up for the remainder of the year, revenues could by down more than 17%. Staff warned city leaders that this later scenario still may not reflect a worst-case scenario.

In total, the city’s budget shortfall could be upward of $30 million.

The city’s 2020 budget includes $360.3 million total revenues for 2020; of that, 38% was expected to come from sales and use tax.

One-time funds the city can tap into include emergency reserves, the excess balance from 2019’s budget and federal grants.

The current general fund emergency reserve is 19.5% of the fund’s 2020 total, or roughly $28 million.

City leaders must be judicious when deciding when to use the reserve because “Boulder is prone to natural disasters” such as floods and “we don’t know how long this period of downturn will last,” Boulder chief financial officer Cheryl Pattelli said. “To go much lower than 15% percent would be a pretty dangerous thing to do.”

The city brought in $4.8 million more in sales tax revenue than it had budgeted for last year. City leaders could choose to tap that excess to fill current holes in the budget.

“Luckily 2019 was a good year,” Pattelli said.

Even if Boulder were to apply nearly 5% of its reserves and the entirety of it’s excess fund balance to this year’s budget, the city would still face a general fund shortfall of more than $5 million.

In addition to the existing hiring freeze and furloughs, the city could implement capital project delays or service reductions to cut expenses. Boulder elected officials and finance staffers are set to meet for s study session April 28.