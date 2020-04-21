FoCo fintech firm launches bill relief hub

FORT COLLINS — BillGo Inc. announced this week the launch of “an online hub that highlights financial institutions and companies offering payment relief to people impacted by COVID-19,” according to a company news release.

BillGo’s Bill Pay Relief Hub is crowdsourced and allows both consumers and financial services firms to upload information.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the financial well-being of millions of U.S. consumers who are now faced with bills they cannot pay,” BillGo CEO Dan Holt said in a prepared statement. “We applaud the financial institutions and billers stepping up to help Americans through a variety of payment assistance programs, and we created the Bill Pay Relief Hub to be a centralized source of information about these efforts.”