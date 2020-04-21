Developers break ground on 146,000-square-foot flex building in Louisville CTC

LOUISVILLE — A Denver real estate firm has broken ground on an additional 146,320-square-foot building in Louisville’s Colorado Technology Center.

In a prepared statement, Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners said it broke ground for the property at 725 Tech Court just off Dillon Road and across from a building leased entirely by hemp product maker Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc.

Etkin Johnson declined to specify the projected cost for the new building’s construction.

The new building would complete a trio of projects dubbed the “Louisville Corporate Campus” spanning just about 400,000 square feet of industrial and flex space in the central part of the park’s southern portion.

The project is expected to finish in the first quarter of 2021.

