CSU to launch music business program with music promoter Chuck Morris

FORT COLLINS — The Colorado State University College of Business plans to launch a new curriculum alongside longtime concert promoter and manager Chuck Morris for students hoping to get into the music industry.
The program, which is available to students of all majors, will be a one-course elective and could be expanded to a two to three-course certificate program depending on demand. There are currently 24 students enrolled for the class next fall out of the current 45 slots.
Morris was a doctoral student in political science at the University of Colorado-Boulder when he dropped out to manage Boulder concert venues The Sink, Tulagi and provided a venue for would-be stars through the decades, including ZZ Top, The Eagles and Bonnie Raitt. He later purchased the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, which was later acquired by concert juggernaut Live Nation.
He was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2018.
