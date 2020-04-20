Realtor.com: Colorado Springs market tops in March

COLORADO SPRINGS — A recently released Realtor.com ranking of nation’s top real estate markets in March featured Colorado Springs in the top position, according to a Colorado Springs Gazette report.

The rankings, compiled based on online views of homes in 300 markets, placed Greeley at 110, Boulder at 123 and Fort Collins at 169.

Colorado Springs’ day in the sun could be short lived as “some sellers are taking homes off the market, local real estate agents have said,” according to the Gazette report. “Also, many buyers are likely to retreat to the sidelines rather than purchase a house at a time when unemployment ranks are swelling because of the temporary closure of restaurants, hotels and other businesses.”