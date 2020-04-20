Government & COVID-19: Fort Collins considers mix of capital cuts, emergency funds to avoid layoffs

About this series: BizWest is investigating the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic stress on municipal, county and state governments, including furloughs, layoffs and budgetary deficits. Articles will be published daily on various jurisdictions.

FORT COLLINS — The city of Fort Collins plans to keep every one of its employees in their jobs until the end of the month. After that, it’ll have to weigh cuts to non-essential city services alongside other cuts to maintain a budget significantly hit by a COVID-19-caused loss of revenue.

Travis Storin, accounting director for the city of Fort Collins, said the city is currently estimating between a $15 million drop in revenue for this year in the best-case scenario and $50 million in the worst case, dependent mainly on how long stay-at-home orders and essential business shutdowns are in place.

That shortfall is mainly due to loss of tax revenue, but also fees generated from entrance fees for parks and cultural events at the Lincoln Center.

Fort Collins’ general fund has approximately half of its $66 million reserve earmarked for emergencies, but Storin said the city is looking to manage the revenue shortfall through a mixture of its reserve funding and through cost reductions.

The city immediately put a hiring freeze on almost all of its about 100 open positions and is scaling back on projects that haven’t started or are in the early stages of construction. For example, a revamp of Linden Street near Old Town has been delayed until next January, both to save on costs and to avoid street closures in front of businesses that may reopen there in the coming weeks.

City departments are also being asked to minimize new equipment purchases and open contracts.

However, those immediate cost-cutting measures will need to be paired with service cuts to effectively stave off a deeper financial crisis.

“For the amount of shortfall we’re expecting, what those things really do is, they stop a bad problem from getting worse,” Storin said. “At the end of the day, I don’t expect those tools alone to be sufficient to close our gap.”

As for services, Storin said the city will continue to prioritize essential services such as public safety and city charter-required services such as land-use decisions. He expects that the city will ask departments to start making varying levels of cuts to their spending early next month, with the cuts based around how essential that department is to the city’s core operations.

All city employees have been guaranteed a spot on the payroll until April 30. After that, employees who are “not currently attached to meaningful work” because of a facility closure or some other factor may face a less-secure future within their roles.

In particular, he pointed to a group of about 945 hourly workers whose jobs are seasonal or are in closed services such as parks or cultural performances. While the city is trying to find ways to move those workers to other essential services if they have the right skill sets, the future of those other employees is still up for deliberation, he said.

Storin also did not rule out pay cuts, freezes on raises or a voluntary retirement program.

City finance managers expect to begin publicizing service cuts and other budget reductions by mid-May and make more long-term moves by mid-June before it starts working on a 2021 budget proposal for the fall.

But ultimately, Storin said the financial damage caused by the COVID-19 shutdown will be determined by how long people have to stay at home and how quickly the overall economy recovers.

“The kinds of numbers we throw out and the kinds of service-level reductions, they’re all subject to change. It’s all highly fluid and could get better, could get worse,” he said.

