BizWest wins 3 Colorado SPJ awards

BizWest won three awards in the 2020 Top of the Rockies journalism contest organized by the Colorado Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
The awards were announced Friday and were originally intended to be unveiled at a ceremony at the Denver Press Club. But that event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BizWest competed in the under 10,000 circulation category (print) and won the following awards:
• Business: Enterprise Reporting, First Place, for Cannabis: The Next Frontier, a package of stories examining Colorado’s burgeoning cannabis, hemp and CBD industries. Honored were Ken Amundson, Paula Aven Gladych, Lucas High, Dan Mika and Doug Storum.
• Editorials, first place, Christopher Wood.
• Business: General Reporting, Second Place, for Workforce Woes, a package of stories highlighting shortages in the regional labor force. Honored were Ken Amundson, Paula Aven Gladych, Lucas High and Jensen Werley.
