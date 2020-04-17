Trilogy Networks hires COO

BOULDER — Trilogy Network Inc., a Boulder data-collection and internet-of-things (IoT) technology company, recently hired Nancy Shemwell to serve as the firm’s new chief operating officer.

Shemwell, according to a Trilogy news release, has held executive positions with several technology companies. She’s been the CEO of Vericlave Inc. and Jovial Test Equipment Inc., as well as chief operating officer at DataSpan Inc.

“Trilogy’s Rural Cloud Initiative spanning two million square miles of rural America will support enterprises with applications imperative to precision agriculture, energy production and automated manufacturing,” Shemwell said in a prepared statement.. “Having spent the past two years focused on IoT, I clearly understand the enormous value that Trilogy can unlock at the rural edge.”