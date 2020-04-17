Loveland furloughs 280 employees

LOVELAND — The city of Loveland will furlough or lay off 280 employees — all temporary, seasonal and non-benefited — effective Monday, April 20.

City administrators determined Friday that they would need to cut costs in the face of anticipated sales-tax declines. While specific declines in sales-tax revenue are not yet clear, because March payments aren’t due until now, the city anticipates that revenues will be down as little as 10 percent and perhaps as much as 50 percent, according to city public information officer Tom Hacker. General fund revenue losses could reach $6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Hacker said the majority of the furloughs are in recreation, golf, cultural services, library and the visitor center. Steve Adams, city manager, said the affected employees had not been working because of facility closures and the inability to deploy them in other operations.

“Our employees are the lifeblood of our organization and we anticipate this step is one of the many challenging decisions we will be forced to make in the coming months,” Adams said in his message to city staff. “While we do not know if and when we will be able to bring all of the impacted employees back, we will keep you informed as we continue to reassess our circumstances.”

Additional budget reductions may be needed and will be identified in a COVID-19 contingency plan and in discussions with the city council, Adams said.

The reductions cut city employee numbers to 859, with 758 of those benefit-eligible positions.

The Loveland action follows announcements by the city of Boulder on April 14 to furlough 737 workers, and the city of Broomfield, which said it would furlough 235 workers.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.