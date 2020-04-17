Last chance to register for BizWest webinar on surviving a cash-flow crisis

Friday morning is the last chance to register for a webinar on how to survive a cash-flow crisis at your business. Leaders from Colorado’s startup community will present a free webinar Friday to help businesses access resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Extending Your Runway: Accessing the COVID-19 Finance Assistance Network and Surviving A Cash Flow Crisis” will be conducted from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, April 17.

Panelists include Seth Levine, Foundry Group; Lorne Noble, Simple Startup; and Lew Visscher, Lew’s List. BizWest reporter Ali Watkins will introduce the panel and kick off the discussion, which is presented by MAPRagency and BizWest.

Panelists will discuss actionable cash-flow-management strategies and pro bono resources available to companies, including the COVID-19 Finance Assistance Network — a growing national movement that provides pro bono financial services from experienced CFOs, controllers and senior finance professionals to help businesses survive.

Pro bono services include assistance with accessing and navigating portions of the CARES Act, developing unique strategies to improve and extend cash flow, tax planning, avoiding scams and more.

Partners in the network include the Foundry Group, High Plains Advisors and Lew’s List. Colorado-based Simple Startup will also discuss resources dedicated to helping companies impacted by COVID-19 make informed business decisions through better cash-flow management. They specialize in growth-focused bookkeeping, investor-ready accounting, fractional CFO services and online startup finance education.

Register for the webinar here.