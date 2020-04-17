Funding Friday: Pharmaceuticals land $11M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster, through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

This week’s notable rounds:

Boulder-based Brickell Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) partnered with investment bank Oppenheimer & Co. (NYSE: OPY) to sell up to $8 million in new stock to the open market. If sold at Tuesday’s closing price of $1.16 per share, the maker of an anti-underarm sweating treatment would add more than 6.89 million shares to its current amount of 9.96 million shares outstanding, potentially diluting the stock value.

Meanwhile, Boulder’s OnKure Inc. raised $3.26 million in a Series A-1 round, with $2 million of that in warrants for future stock sales. OnKure is beginning a Phase I trial for a cancer tumor growth inhibitor.

Other rounds this week (Source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission):

April 17: Struxture Technologies Inc., Longmont, $500,000 round opened.

April 15: Avalon Acquisitions LLC, Louisville, $2.78 million raised out of ongoing $8.5 million round.