DENVER — EverCommerce, a Denver-based technology holding company, has cut at least 10% of its staff amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

BusinessDen reports that the company cut 10% to 12% of its workforce, or at least 150 of 1,500 employees. EverCommerce’s holdings including 41 companies, including PaySimple. About 200 of is employees are based in Denver, where 10 people were laid off.