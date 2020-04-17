Elevations CU leases new Denver office space

DENVER — Boulder-based Elevations Credit Union recently leased new corporate office space in Denver.
In addition to its Boulder headquarters, the credit union also occupies administrative offices in Broomfield.
Elevations’ Mile High City digs will be at 7900 E. Union Ave. in the Denver Corporate Center Office Building III.
The credit union has roughly 5,000 square feet there and plans to house between 18 and 22 workers in Denver.
While the Denver space is leased, Elevations has yet to move employees in due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. No move-in date has been determined, an Elevations spokeswoman told BizWest.
