NoCo Strong considers regional relief fund

A group of Northern Colorado municipal and county leaders would like to explore creation of a unified relief fund to support businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus, but it is finding that the devil is in the details.

Namely, how would the fund be managed, who would benefit and could the region raise enough money to make the effort impactful?

The NoCo Strong for Business group, which is composed of elected and appointed local government officials from Larimer and Weld counties, met Wednesday for the second time. It shared what communities are doing to support businesses impacted by the virus and then launched into a discussion of whether there would be the will and means to create a fund to help businesses survive the economic turmoil caused by the virus.

The group sought the advice of Ray Caraway, CEO of the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, which already has a COVID relief fund that has raised about $1 million to assist nonprofit and community service organizations as they work with individuals impacted by the disease.

Caraway advised caution.

“Foundations need to be careful when getting involved in these things,” he said. “There needs to be clear guidelines on how money is collected and distributed.

“The key is the impact. Is there a chance that you’d raise enough to have a substantial impact? If the amount raised is too small, you either sprinkle it around without impact, or you’re in a position of picking winners and losers. Will there be enough resources in it to put a dent in an enormous problem?” he asked.

Mark Driscoll, the recently retired Northern Colorado market president for First National Bank of Omaha, said the scale and scope of the current disaster is huge.

He said First National has written $700 million in Payroll Protection Program loans through the Small Business Administration, a program funded under the $2 trillion federal stimulus program passed just a couple of weeks ago. PPP loans are potentially forgivable if the borrower uses most of the money for payroll purposes over the eight weeks after issuance of the loan.

“The average loan size has been $225,000,” he said. He said he sees reports of area communities contributing $200,000 and $500,000 to business relief funds, which won’t go far when the need appears to be so much greater.

Driscoll suggested that communities consider creating revolving loan funds that can recycle money multiple times over time as loans are repaid. “Money stays in the region and is used again and again,” he said.

He also suggested that existing loan programs such as the Colorado Enterprise Fund be considered as a means to help businesses meet needs instead of grants.

Caraway, drawing on the 2013 flood experience in Northern Colorado, said foundations raised $1.5 million and were able to benefit “a handful” of businesses. “How much [more] would you need for this,” he said, considering that hundreds of businesses are shut down.

“If we get, let’s say, $5 million, would that be impactful? How do you draw the guidelines to distribute that? You need to have a little sense for the math. Otherwise, you’re taking a shot in the dark and could end up helping a small number of businesses and getting criticism from a large number that were not helped,” Caraway said.

Loveland councilman John Fogle, one of the organizers of NoCo Strong, said businesses and local governments might still benefit from a centralized point of contact, instead of having programs that vary by community. He said cities would want to segregate money so that money raised in one community is spent in that community.

Caraway suggested that community leaders gather business leaders to begin to target a dollar amount of need. While he offered to have the foundation involved to some degree, he also wanted to know what each community might be able to contribute and what each community might need.