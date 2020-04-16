Exxel outdoor company acquires Compass 360

BROOMFIELD — Outdoor-recreation company Exxel Outdoors LLC has completed its acquisition of Compass 360, a Huntsville, Alabama-based outdoor apparel and gear company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Compass 360 produces wade-wear, outerwear, rainwear and camo-wear for fishing, hunting, camping and other outdoor activities.

“We’re delighted to welcome Compass 360 to the Exxel Outdoors family,” Harry Kazazian, CEO of Broomfield-based Exxel, said in a prepared statement. “The world is going through a lot of pain and uncertainty right now, and Exxel is working diligently as a team to get through this together. Although the timing is challenging, bringing Compass 360 into our brand collection demonstrates Exxel’s commitment to great outdoor recreation categories.”

Exxel said the addition of Compass 360 would bolster its ability to retain jobs at its Broomfield headquarters and at its Reno, Nevada, distribution center, as well creating future growth opportunities.

The Compass 360 product assortment will join Exxel’s Hunt/Fish/Camp business unit, complementing the company’s current brand offerings.

“We’re encouraged that fishing and camping both consistently rank in the top five most popular outdoor activities across all demographics, according to the latest Outdoor Industry Association study,” Kazazian said. “We’re investing for the long-run, so that Exxel will be there for everyone when they’re able to get back to pursuing their outdoor passions.”

Exxel’s brands include Kelty, Sierra Designs, Ultimate Direction, Hex, Slumberjack, SJK, Kelty Tactical, Wenzel, Insta-Bed, and X2O and Compass 360.