DMC Global division president steps down

BROOMFIELD — John Scheatzle, president of DMC Global Inc.’s (Nasdaq: BOOM) NobelClad division, has resigned, according to a company news release.

The firm operates two business units: DynaEnergetics, DMC’s oilfield products business, and NobelClad, the company’s composite-metals business.

DMC Global did not provide a reason for Scheatzle’s departure other than that he is “pursu[ing] a new career opportunity.”

His resignation comes during a period of contraction for DMC’s workforce. In late March, the firm laid off 264 employees to stay afloat amid oil industry headwinds such as decreasing global oil prices and the decreasing demand fueled by the novel coronavirus crisis.