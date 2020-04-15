Greeley creates isolation facility for COVID-19 patients

GREELEY — The city of Greeley has partnered with the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment and Good Samaritan Society — Bonell Community to create a temporary personal isolation facility for recovering COVID-19 patients.

After a special meeting on Monday, Greeley’s City Council voted to reduce demand for hospital beds by opening the COVID-19 Personal Isolation Facility. It’s meant for 18-year-old or older patients exiting critical care who cannot safely be isolated from others.

“This partnership is a testament to the willingness of our community to unite and rally together to offer solutions that help keep the entire Greeley community healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Greeley mayor John Gates said in a written statement. “I’m tremendously grateful for the leadership of the various partners who have banded together to make this happen. It’s times like this, when things are unpredictable, that we see the best in community, people and leadership.”

The Good Samaritan Society leased an unoccupied 30-unit apartment complex on its campus to Weld County. Through June, Greeley will support management of the facility and maintain services. JBS USA Holdings Inc. in Greeley donated $90,000 to operational costs.

Weld County Health Department director Mark Wallace will review referrals from hospitals, community corrections and homeless shelters. He predicts that the average stay will span 10 days.

