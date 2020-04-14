Safeway sells one Loveland building to consortium of investors for $11.4M

LOVELAND — Albertsons Cos., the owner of the Safeway brand of grocery stores, sold one of the grocery buildings in Loveland to a trio of Nevada investment firms for $11.4 million this month.

Albertsons sold the Safeway building at 2321 W. Eisenhower Blvd. to Mindy Meadows LP, Rolling Hills Investments LLC and Crystal Falls LP, according to Larimer County property records. The companies hold 46.81%, 43.16% and 10.03% interest respectively, adding up to full control of the property.

County assessors last valued the property and building at $3.98 million.

It is unclear if the three companies are controlled under one umbrella or by individuals. All three are registered with a commercial registered agent firm based in Reno, according to Nevada state business records. A message left at the firm was not returned Tuesday.

It is also unclear if this signals the closure of that Safeway, particularly because another Safeway store is positioned about a mile east at 1451 W. Eisenhower Blvd.

A spokesperson for Albertson’s did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

