Greeley plans $250K business recovery fund

GREELEY — The Greeley City Council will vote tonight at a special meeting about whether to create a Greeley Area Recovery Fund to provide grants to small businesses in the face of economic difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ben Snow, economic health and housing director for the city, will propose to the council that it divert $250,000 from the city’s Redevelopment Incentive Fund to the new recovery fund that would be managed by the Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce.

In Snow’s note to the council, he suggests that the city money could be used to leverage private dollars.

“This fund will be a public/private partnership where taxpayer dollars will be leveraged to raise funds from the larger business community in order to provide this critical assistance. The city dollars will be reserved for grants to be offered to those small businesses located in Greeley,” he wrote.

The Redevelopment Incentive Fund currently has an unspent balance of $1.1 million.