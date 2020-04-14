FNBO awards housing, small business grants 

OMAHA, Nebraska — First National Bank of Omaha has awarded a total of $880,000 in community development grants to 47 organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas with $145,000 of the total going to organizations in Colorado.
“At First National Bank of Omaha, we firmly believe that we have the ability and a responsibility to help make our communities stronger,” Alec Gorynski, vice president of community development and corporate philanthropy, said in a written statement. “That’s why our community development grant program directs our investments to proven community partners who are working to create positive outcomes in these areas where need is greatest and results are best realized.”
Colorado housing grants were:
- $15,000 – Flatirons Habitat for Humanity (Boulder)
- $15,000 – Greeley Habitat for Humanity
- $15,000 – Habitat for Humanity of the St. Vrain Valley (Longmont)
- $10,000 – High Plains Housing Development Corp. (Greeley)
- $10,000 – Loveland Habitat for Humanity
Grants supporting entrepreneurship and small business development include:
- $20,000 – Innosphere (Fort Collins)
- $15,000 – Colorado Enterprise Fund (Denver)
- $25,000 – DreamSpring (Denver)
- $10,000 – Front Range Community College Small Business Development Center (Fort Collins)
- $10,000 – University of Northern Colorado (Greeley)
