BOULDER — An office building at 1735 15th St. in Boulder recently sold for $3.6 million.
The seller of the roughly 7,300 square foot space is XYZ Corp., a Longmont entity registered with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office in 1975 by Donald James.
Poe Ventures LLC, a Boulder company registered to Donald Poe, bought the property, which is just a few blocks for the Pearl Street Mall. Poe’s firm People Productions Film and Video Services Inc. occupies the office space.
