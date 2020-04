DENVER — Ibotta, a Denver startup that provides a mobile app for securing rebates from retailers, has laid off staff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BusinessDen reports that the company conducted a staffwide Zoom meeting April 7, during which the cuts — totaling 15% — were announced. BusinessDen cited Denver Business Journal estimates that Ibotta employed 584 to 700 workers prior to the cuts.

Ibotta in August 2019 announced a Series D round of funding that valued the company at $1 billion.