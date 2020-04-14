Coalfire’s quality director honored with Women Leaders in Technology Award

WESTMINSTER — Anne Bayerkohler, director of quality and compliance at Westminster-based cybersecurity company Coalfire Systems Inc., recently won a Women Leaders in Technology Award in the excellence in leadership category from Consulting Magazine.

“Since founding RISE, Coalfire’s female technical staff has grown from less than 10% to more than 26%, nearly twice the average in the cybersecurity industry,” Bayerkohler said in a prepared statement. “I am glad to work for a consulting company where I can be a leader to the benefit of all my colleagues and our clients. The bottom line is this: your gender should not affect your opportunities.”

Bayerkohler and other winners will be profiled in the April issue of Consulting Magazine, according to a Coalfire news release.