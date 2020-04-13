Longmont Economic Development Partnership, The Colorado Group to hold CRE Q&A

LONGMONT — The Longmont Economic Development Partnership and commercial real estate brokers with The Colorado Group Inc. will host a webinar at 1 p.m. Thursday with a question and answer session for landlords and tenants.

“We understand the anxiety and questions that are affecting our community and business owners as it is a continual learning curve in uncharted waters. Many tenants and landlords have questions, and we want to do our part and help answer those questions and help business owners survive these difficult times,” The Colorado Group president, Scott Reichenberg, said in a prepared statement.

The Zoom meeting identification for the sessions is 227 497 340 and the password is 009458.