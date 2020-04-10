Gateway First, High Country banks eye new NoCo, Boulder Valley locations

DENVER — High Country Bank and Gateway First Bank recently got the go-ahead from Colorado regulators to open new branches or loan production offices in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley.

Salida-based High Country Bancorp., which has branches in Salida, Buena Vista and Cañon City, was approved by the Colorado Banking Board to open a new branch at 110 Main St. in Longmont.

Previously known as Chaffee County Bank and Salida Building & Loan Association, High Country Bank has been around in one form or another since 1886, according to the bank’s website.

The company employs about 70 people, has total assets of roughly $292 million and deposits of nearly $253 million, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data.

High Country CEO Larry Smith did not respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

Oklahoma-based Gateway First Bank was approved by the Banking Board to establish a new loan production office at 11409 Business Circle in Firestone.

The bank, which has assets of nearly $1.5 billion and deposits of more than $630 million, received similar approval in February for a new loan office in Greeley. Gateway First has an existing loan office that operates under the trade name Gateway Mortgage Group. The bank was also approved last year to open another loan office in Berthoud. There are additional Colorado Gateway loan offices in Westminster and Greenwood Village.

The establishment of a loan office is generally seen as a precursor to a bank attempting to open a branch at that location. Gateway’s branch locations are currently all in Oklahoma.