Boulder CBD company makes sanitizers, donates to first responders

BOULDER — A Boulder-based CBD manufacturer has realigned its normal business operations to produce antiseptic sanitizer gel and spray that it will donate to first responders and those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warfighter Hemp, a subsidiary of Colorado Cultivars USA LLC, manufactures CBD products derived from industrial hemp. The company mission is to provide alternative pain-relievers for veterans, and 50% of its profit goes toward nonprofits supporting veterans. Products can be purchased by anyone, but veterans, caregivers and first-responders qualify for a half-off discount.

While the normal line of the company’s CBD products are still on the market, Warfighter Hemp added a hand sanitizer spray to its online market in partnership with nonprofit Independence Corps on April 3. A sanitizing gel soon followed. For every sanitizer purchased, one bottle is donated to a first responder or hospital worker. Financial donations are also accepted to create more bottles.

“A lot of our customers are first responders, and obviously they were on the front lines of what’s taking place as we all try to battle with this disease,” said Lt. Col. (Ret.) Steve Danyluk, founder of Warfighter Hemp. “So we thought we would try to do something extra special to help them out.”

Organic ethyl alcohol, a common ingredient in sanitizers, is used in Warfighter Hemp’s extraction process when separating CBD from industrial hemp. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using 60% ethanol, or ethyl alcohol, and 70% isopropanol, as active ingredients in hand sanitizers.

Both the sanitizer spray and gel contain 80% ethyl alcohol along with glycerin, aloe gel, water, lavender oil and hydrogen peroxide. The spray contains 400 milligrams of CBD in the 4 ounce bottle. There are 800 milligrams in the 8 ounce hand gels.

Warfighter Hemp noted that $20,000 has been donated toward the project. About 400 bottles have been shipped to the Fire Department New York so far, Danyluk said.

He said profit isn’t the goal with these sanitizers but with enough purchases, Warfighter Hemp may break even.