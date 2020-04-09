Stonebridge offers traveling COVID-19 health-care workers hotel discounts

With hotels struggling to keep rooms occupied during the COVID-19 quarantine, Denver-based Stonebridge Cos. is focusing its attention on a group of potential customers still permitted to travel: health-care workers.

The firm, which operates Fairfield Inn & Suites Loveland, Hampton Inn Boulder/Louisville, Hampton Inn Loveland and Residence Inn Loveland, is offering discounted rates for nurses, doctors and other medical professionals traveling to the area to help combat the spread of coronavirus, according to a company news release.

Discounts vary depending on the property and are not available for all booking dates. Booking websites for the Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley hotels offering reduced rates indicate the discount is typically roughly 10%.