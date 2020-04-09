Rogers joins PG Arnold Construction as partner

BOULDER — Shannon Rogers has joined PG Arnold Construction LLC as a partner and executive vice president of construction.

Rogers is a construction professional and a Colorado licensed architect with 22 years of industry experience.

He has managed more than $2 billion in project value including museums, performing arts facilities, luxury for-sale residential buildings, mixed-use office buildings, educational facilities, and health-care facilities. He previously worked with GE Johnson Construction Co. where he oversaw business development, marketing, preconstruction, virtual design and construction, and advanced project delivery methods.

“Partnering with Shannon is a major success for PG Arnold Construction, and we look forward to the tremendous possibilities of this new path forward,” Paul Arnold, president of PG Arnold, said in a written statement. “Shannon’s philosophy of servant leadership coupled with his high standards of project execution and customer service are in perfect alignment with PG Arnold Construction’s core values.”

PG Arnold Construction is a Class A licensed commercial general contractor working in the Boulder, Fort Collins and Denver metro areas. In 2019, BizWest named the company one of the fastest growing companies in the Boulder Valley.