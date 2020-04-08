Longmont’s Entrepreneurship for All accelerator to start new program in July

LONGMONT — Entrepreneurship for All, a Longmont startup accelerator program, has pushed back its deadline to apply for its upcoming class to May 20. The class is set to start July 2.
“We are facing an extremely challenging and unprecedented time, both in the local Longmont area and around the country,” CEO David Parker said in a prepared statement. “Yet we’re seeing strong demand for our summer accelerator among aspiring entrepreneurs who are motivated and determined to either start a business or nonprofit in their community, or pivot based on the new business climate.”
Classes and mentorship opportunities are typically held in person, but EforAll leaders are prepared to shift to a virtual model if necessary.
Entrepreneurs interested in applying for the summer program can visit www.eforall.org or email longmont@eforall.org.
