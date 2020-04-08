Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Fort Collins couriers demand PPE for transporting COVID samples

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS– A group of couriers transporting medical samples, including samples for COVID-19 tests, are staging a sick-in to protest a lack of protective equipment on the job.

The Denver Post reports the couriers work for Hospital Couriers Corp., which works with several hospitals in Northern Colorado, and will not return to work until they receive PPE and hazard pay.

